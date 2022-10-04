Imran Abbas named as new Link Africa CEO

Independent fibre network operator Link Africa has named Imran Abbas as its incoming CEO, with effect from 1 December 2022.

He will take over the reins from Craig Carthy.

Willy Govender, chairperson of the board at Link Africa, comments: “With more than 30 years of local and international telecommunications industry experience, he brings a unique set of skills, perspectives, and relationships to lead Link Africa into the future.

“Building on what we have already accomplished, under his leadership we hope to hone our strategic direction, grow and develop our organisation, strengthen our partnerships, and build new relationships.”

Abbas was previously the partner manager: sub-Sahara Africa at Facebook, and has served as chief technology officer at Liquid Telecoms, chief of networks and services officer at Neotel, operations executive at Plessey, and area manager at Telkom, with a proven track record with the effective delivery of strategic telecommunication leadership and business architecture.

Abbas is an Electrical Engineer who holds formal qualifications including an Executive Development Program through the Ross School of Business, M-Tech Program in Management (MBA equivalent), and a Bachelor’s Degree in Management.