Intermediate Software Developer at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Centurion

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Online Learning Solutions Platform in Centurion seeks the coding expertise of a self-driven Intermediate Software Developer who must be proficient at building new system features, solving system issues, and system integration. Your role will entail interpreting requirements into robust technical solutions, prioritizing bugs based on the MOSCOW-method and working with the Technical Ops team to automate builds and code deployments. The ideal candidate must possess a suitable Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma/Technical Certification with 4 or more years’ work experience in a similar role and your tech toolset should include Vue, Node.js, Postgres, SQL, JavaScript, HTML/CSS, Git & RESTful Web Services.

DUTIES:

Interpret requirements into robust technical solutions.

Communicate and demonstrate progress throughout every project phase.

Collaborate on overall technical solution design.

Write clear, concise, and well-documented code.

Prioritise bugs based on MOSCOW-method, investigate them and deploy fixes with accurate time estimates and regular feedback.

Actively engage in discussions with senior team members regarding architecture decisions and technical solutions.

Effectively communicate and collaborate with Test Analysts and Business Analysts to provide timely feedback and resolutions to production issues, or issues related to features.

Work with the Technical Operations team to automate builds and code deployments.

Keep up to date with technology trends and how they can benefit the software landscape.

Identify areas for system and code improvements and consult with senior team members on implementation thereof.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma/Technical Certification.

Experience/Skills –

Four or more years of relevant experience.

Must have solid experience with the following technologies: Vue, Node.js, Postgres, SQL, JavaScript, HTML/CSS, Git, RESTful Web Services.

Any familiarity with SASS, UML, Agile Methodology and CI/CD Best practices will be advantageous.

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-motivated individual.

Must be fluent in English.

Must be able to prioritise and meet deadlines.

Great communication skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Intermediate

Software

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position