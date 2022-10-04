IT Services Delivery Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Calling all ITIL Certified, Services Delivery Managers. Our wonderful client is looking for a IT Services Delivery Manager who will take overall responsibility for the delivery of third and fourth line software support including the management of the full Software Development Lifecycle for support applications.

Experience of managing application support teams.

Able to coach and develop team members in implementing service management standards and processes.

5+ years’ experience of managing Software Service Delivery teams

Experience of pragmatic implementation of the ITIL framework in a similar sized organisation

Software Development Project Management

Evidence of a strong technical experience in ‘service delivery’ or ‘project/solutions delivery

Be able to demonstrate experience of project delivery from conception to implementation

Experience with third- and fourth-line incident and problem management

Desired Skills:

Software Service Delivery

ITIL Framework

Project Management

Service Delivery

