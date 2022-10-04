IT Services Delivery Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Oct 4, 2022

Calling all ITIL Certified, Services Delivery Managers. Our wonderful client is looking for a IT Services Delivery Manager who will take overall responsibility for the delivery of third and fourth line software support including the management of the full Software Development Lifecycle for support applications.

  • Experience of managing application support teams.
  • Able to coach and develop team members in implementing service management standards and processes.
  • 5+ years’ experience of managing Software Service Delivery teams
  • Experience of pragmatic implementation of the ITIL framework in a similar sized organisation
  • Software Development Project Management
  • Evidence of a strong technical experience in ‘service delivery’ or ‘project/solutions delivery
  • Be able to demonstrate experience of project delivery from conception to implementation
  • Experience with third- and fourth-line incident and problem management

Desired Skills:

  • Software Service Delivery
  • ITIL Framework
  • Project Management
  • Service Delivery

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.