IT Services Delivery Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Calling all ITIL Certified, Services Delivery Managers. Our wonderful client is looking for a IT Services Delivery Manager who will take overall responsibility for the delivery of third and fourth line software support including the management of the full Software Development Lifecycle for support applications.
- Experience of managing application support teams.
- Able to coach and develop team members in implementing service management standards and processes.
- 5+ years’ experience of managing Software Service Delivery teams
- Experience of pragmatic implementation of the ITIL framework in a similar sized organisation
- Software Development Project Management
- Evidence of a strong technical experience in ‘service delivery’ or ‘project/solutions delivery
- Be able to demonstrate experience of project delivery from conception to implementation
- Experience with third- and fourth-line incident and problem management
Desired Skills:
- Software Service Delivery
- ITIL Framework
- Project Management
- Service Delivery