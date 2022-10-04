Jumo launches Vela asset management engine

Jumo has released Vela, a pioneering asset management engine built to give investors access to real social impact investments at the highest standards of governance and control.

Vela is a powerful asset management tool underpinned by Jumo’s AI and machine learning capabilities that seeks to democratise access to funding. Vela allocates multi-currency funds (US dollars and crypto) to select portfolios, making it possible for qualifying investors to put money to work alongside pan-African banks and watch it perform in real time.

Andrew Watkins-Ball, Jumo founder and CEO, says: “This is another important step for us in making our technology easier to access. Whilst there is growing worldwide demand for both ESG & crypto investing, it is often viewed as either too high-risk or as delivering lower returns than traditional investments. Vela gives investors access to the same, proven infrastructure that banks use to power their businesses, giving them more control and less risk whilst accessing investments with measurable impact.”

The launch of Vela follows Jumo’s $120-million fundraise in November 2021 led by Fidelity Management & Research Company, LLC, Visa and Kingsway. The round has supported the scaling of Jumo’s platform capacity and brought its total funding to about $200-million.