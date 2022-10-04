Mobile Developer (iOS) – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.

We are looking for a Mobile Developer (iOS) to join our financial services client based in Johannesburg for a 1 year contract contract role.

What we are looking for:

Completed BS / MS / PhD in Computer Science OR equivalent degree OR equivalent experience

3 – 5 years iOS Swift and/or Objective C development experience

1 – 2 years with JSON, Codable, GCD or asynchronous programming

Good/excellent understanding of Object Orientated Programming concepts

Have a passion to write and help others produce efficient code (Snr)

Mentor and train fellow team members to become better developers (Snr)

Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle

Experience developing apps using Swift or Objective-C

Passion for quality and close attention to details

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Experience using iOS frameworks like UIKit, Foundation etc.

Good understanding of UI design and common usability issues is helpful

Experience using Xcode 12 or later

Familiarity with Git or similar source control software

Excellent understanding of Object Orientated Programming concepts

Expertise with Swift, Objective-C, iOS, fundamentals and frameworks

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

Swift

iOS

Objective C

JSON

