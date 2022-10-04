+OneX acquires EUCafrica

+OneX has acquired South African Azure solutions provider EUCafrica, as part of its strategy to build a group that can deliver end-to-end digital transformation solutions to enterprise clients.

EUCafrica has attained both Citrix Platinum Solution Advisor Status as well as Microsoft Gold Cloud Competency certification. The company has helped leading retail, finance, public sector and technology clients to use the combination of Citrix technology running on the Azure cloud to optimise costs, security and performance across their end-user computing environments.

EUCafrica works with organisations to assess their end-user computing needs through using comprehensive analytics and where appropriate, helps to transform them through the implementation of virtual, mobile and cloud technologies. Its Microsoft Azure and Citrix solutions enable companies to ensure employees can seamlessly access all the applications, content, and business services they need wherever and whenever work needs to get done — they can work seamlessly from nearly any Internet connected device.

Rob Godlonton, CEO of +OneX, comments: “As remote work becomes a permanent part of many organisations’ plans, they need cost-effective infrastructure solutions that can offer high levels of agility, simplicity, productivity and security. We are pleased to bring Norman Annette and his team on board to deliver the best end-user experience for our clients.

“We see optimised end-user computing as a key pillar of our digital transformation offerings. In particular, it complements our existing portfolio of cloud skills, solutions and services, which span a comprehensive suite of public and private cloud offerings. We can now offer our clients a holistic cloud enablement solution that stretches from the end-computing edge to enterprise workloads.”

Norman Annette, MD of EUCafrica, adds: “Since we established our business, we have helped many leading South African organisations to discover how Citrix and Azure come together for superior performance, increased security and a better user experience. Joining the +OneX team will enable us to take our business to the next level as part of a leading ICT integrator that offers a fast-growing client base a deep set of digital transformation services and solutions.”

Matthew McKay, Citrix Systems regional director for sub-Saharan Africa, says: “Only a select group of Citrix partners like EUCafrica are awarded Citrix Platinum CSA status, which reflects the highest levels of technical specialisation across Citrix Workspace solutions. As part of a leading solutions and systems integrator, EUCafrica is well positioned to help enterprises seamlessly move to the cloud and extend the value of Azure Virtual Desktop.”

EUCafrica will operate as a division in +OneX.