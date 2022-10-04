Pre-Sales Solutions Architect – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Our Client is looking for a Pre-Sales Solutions Architect with a minimum of 5+ years of presales and 3 -5 years Solutions Architect (or equivalent customer facing) experience.

Key Responsibilities & Tasks

The Pre-Sales Solution Architect possesses advanced/expert level knowledge of SAP and partner software solutions and participates in sales cycles as a member of the sales team in support of the sales account strategy.

A Pre-Sales Solution Architect interacts with prospective customers through executive meetings, discovery conversations, solution demonstrations, executive presentations, and follow-up discussions. The Primary role of the Pre-Sales Solution Architect during an active sales cycle is to understand a customer’s pain points and requirements with the aim of proposing a SAP solution and gain acceptance from the customer that the proposed solution can solve the customer’s problem and is the right choice over the other competitive offerings. In addition to deal support, a Pre-Sales Solution Architect collaborates with sales and delivery teams to plan and execute business development strategies through Advisory Services. A Pre-Sales Solution Architect, in conjunction with the sales team, manages the OEM relationship to ensure that the latest changes to the OEM strategy and roadmap are understood and that the correct solutions are proposed to customers.

Deal Support

Compose and deliver superior sales presentations covering SAP and partner software solutions to prospective customer audiences. The presentations must articulate the sales message, differentiate SAP, and leave a strong and positive impression on audiences which can include senior company executives.

Prepare and deliver value-based software demonstrations/presentations in support of sales cycles. Preparation includes personalization of materials to ensure delivery of a simple, appealing and compelling customer presentation.

In advance of a demonstration or key presentation, conduct discovery sessions with representatives from the prospective customer in order to build relationships with the customer and understand their unique needs. In addition, plan and conduct dry runs with the sales and consultant teams to align and rehearse the planned customer presentations

Has knowledge of appropriate industries and can provide industry specific solutions insights and perspective to our customers. Stays current on solution and industry updates in their domain leveraging SAP learning maps etc.

Support RFx completion in support of customer proposals, including costing of a deal.

Provide limited post-sale support to key customers primarily to the project/implementation team to ensure a smooth transition.

Able to lead as a Solution Architect when deals require complex solutions and require multiple Pre-Sales participants to support a successful customer presentation or demo.

Demand Generation

Support sales and marketing events both on-site and remotely.

Lead & support team to promote new and innovative solutions for customers and prospects.

Collaborate with the sales team to identify opportunities in accounts.

Build close customer relationships.

Sales Readiness

Develop close relationships with sales teams in order to promote effective sales methodologies.

Participate in demo system design and planning.

Serve as a Leader and provide knowledge transfer to colleagues as needed.

Experience & Requirements

5+ years of presales experience 3 -5 years of solution architect (or equivalent customer facing) experience in areas appropriate to the job Demonstrates multiple successful engagements leading small teams on small-mid-sized deals Expert knowledge/expertise on end-to-end processes/solution matching Experience in pre-sales and sales processes Experience in proposal management Excellent presentation and communication skills Excellent documentation skills Understanding of effort estimation and costing of a project Business level language: Expert Education Bachelor equivalent (minimum requirement)



Remote opportunity with ad hoc travel to work or closest office. If location is outside of Gauteng, travel to Gauteng or onsite visits to Gauteng clients will be covered.

Location preference – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

GAP

SAP

S4HANA

Cloud ERP

RISE

Sales

