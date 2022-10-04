SAP ABAP Developer

Contract Ends December 2025

Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation

Specific Technical / Functional skills

Extensive ABAP programming experience, preferably w.r.t. the following technologies: S/4 Hana UI5 FIORI Launch pad configuration and development SAP Multi-Banking Connectivity SAP Cash Management SAP In-House Cash SAP Bank Statement Processing SAP Advanced Payment Management SAP Application Interface Framework Interface technologies (e.g., MFT) Odata services XML

Extensive experience with Idocs, user exits, BAPIs

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Debugging skills

Workflow

Comprehensive knowledge of Interfaces between SAP, NON-SAP systems and external banks

Soft Skills

Above-board work ethics

Ownership mentality, willingness to take over responsibility and drive topics

Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users

Desired Skills:

