SAP ABAP Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation
- SAP ABAP Developer
Specific Technical / Functional skills
- Extensive ABAP programming experience, preferably w.r.t. the following technologies:
- S/4 Hana
- UI5
- FIORI Launch pad configuration and development
- SAP Multi-Banking Connectivity
- SAP Cash Management
- SAP In-House Cash
- SAP Bank Statement Processing
- SAP Advanced Payment Management
- SAP Application Interface Framework
- Interface technologies (e.g., MFT)
- Odata services
- XML
- Extensive experience with Idocs, user exits, BAPIs
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Debugging skills
- Workflow
- Comprehensive knowledge of Interfaces between SAP, NON-SAP systems and external banks
Soft Skills
- Above-board work ethics
- Ownership mentality, willingness to take over responsibility and drive topics
- Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
Desired Skills:
- ABAP
- SAP
- XML