SAP ABAP Developer – R2145

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation
- SAP ABAP Developer
- SAP Module Configuration
- Development documentation
- Analyze and solve SAP Module issues
- Conduct SAP Module process configuration
- Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation
- Analyze and scope End-user authorization roles
- Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
- Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
- Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach
- SAP ABAP Development on ECC and S/4HANA
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Formal qualification in IT (Diploma / Degree) or relevant SAP Certification
- Delivery Management
- Project Solution Planning, Estimation and Costing
- Application Architecture
- Integration Architecture
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- ABAP
- AWS