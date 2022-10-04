SAP ABAP Developer – R2145

Oct 4, 2022

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation

  • SAP ABAP Developer

  • SAP Module Configuration
  • Development documentation
  • Analyze and solve SAP Module issues
  • Conduct SAP Module process configuration
  • Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation
  • Analyze and scope End-user authorization roles
  • Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
  • Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
  • Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach
  • SAP ABAP Development on ECC and S/4HANA

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Formal qualification in IT (Diploma / Degree) or relevant SAP Certification
  • Delivery Management
  • Project Solution Planning, Estimation and Costing
  • Application Architecture
  • Integration Architecture

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • ABAP
  • AWS

