Sap Business Test Analyst

Business Analyst SAP

Accelerate your learning curve in this world class environment

World class manufacturing company needs your skills as a Business Analyst – SAP.

You must be able to demonstrate the ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

Must have business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

Requirements

Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

Experience with SAP MM/WM or SD Modules

Experience with Test Management Tools / software (e.g., SAP CBTA, HP ALM, etc.)

Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively

Ability to debug SAP ABAP will be advantageous,

Knowledge of Supply Chain processes will be beneficial

BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent

Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in SAP S/4 HANA, SAP MM/ WM or SD module(s)

SAP Solution Manager and automated Test Suites knowledge will be advantageous

As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!

For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.

Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

SAP

SD Modules

CBTA

HP

Learn more/Apply for this position