SAP FI/CO Consultant

The SAP FI/CO consultant is an Information Technology employee that is responsible for understanding the business process requirements for certain functions in the business and for the design, configuration, deployment and maintenance of system-based solutions that will meet the needs of the business [URL Removed] employees configure new system functionality, but they are also responsible for maintaining, updating, and troubleshooting existing system functionality.

Job Responsibilities:

Clearly understanding business requirements for TSAM systems solutions through thorough business analysis

Designing effective system solutions for work processes and tasks

Project manage system solution developments and changes to completion

Configuring system data structures, processes, and functionality according to specification

Deploying new systems solutions and system changes to users

Maintaining existing system solutions and operations

Engaging with relevant stakeholders

Acting as a responsible corporate citizen and a member of the team

Job Outcomes:

Correctly recorded and verified business and process requirement specifications.

Efficient system solutions designed to meet the business requirements.

Systems configured and integrated to provide optimal process support to business functions.

New functionality successfully deployed after testing and user training.

Users that are competent and knowledgeable in the use and best application of the system functionality.

Thorough, up-to-date, and detailed system and user documentation.

Compliance with internal and external audit, governance and security requirements including SOX, Popia and ITGC.

Requirements:

Qualifications:

SAP module certification.

Experience:

8-10 years general work experience with at least 8 years relevant experience, which includes:

Automotive Industry

SAP FICO Experience & Configuration Experience

Desired Skills:

fico

fi/co

Learn more/Apply for this position