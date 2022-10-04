SAP FICO Consultant – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Our client is looking for a for SAP FI/CO consultant with experience in integration K4 or K5

A relevant tertiary qualification (BSc Computer Science, BCom Information Systems), with a minimum of 5 – 8 years’ relevant business systems experience, and an SAP certification

Must be CT based, need to go to the office every day.

RETAIL experience very good to have – fast changing environment.

Be able to work independently, as well as within a team

Be able to work under pressure and use initiative

To be able to make decisions and meet deadlines whilst working in a fast-paced, pressurized environment

Strong Financial acumen together with analytical and problem-solving skills

To be self-motivated and take responsibility for your own development

Have good communication skills, both written and verbal

Proven technical skills (SAP functional experience, integration experience, RFC, API, Idoc)

Minimum of 5 – 8 years’ relevant experience

Proven technical skills (SAP certification, integration experience, RFC, API, Idoc)

MUST have REtail experience

Email updated CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

SAP FICO

Retail

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

