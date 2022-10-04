Scrum Master

Contract Opportunity with Consulting Group within the Financial Services Industry

Scrum certification is required

Manage key technical projects, tracking and communicating dependencies and risks

Ensure deliverables from team will form an integrated solution

Collaboratively identify and synchronize project dependencies across teams

Assist product teams in meeting commitments whilst communicating with business stakeholders

Navigate changes and risks that affect the programs.

Maintain Scrum and Agile Development best practices throughout the company

Coordinate and track projects goals

Promote, define, refine and enforce processes that fit our Agile development practices.

Provide support through-out the project life-cycle (Planning, Design, Execution, Testing, Implementation)

Desired Skills:

Scrum certified

Banking industry experience

Agile

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

