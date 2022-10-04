Scrum Master – Gauteng Johannesburg

Contract Opportunity with Consulting Group within the Financial Services Industry
- Scrum certification is required
- Manage key technical projects, tracking and communicating dependencies and risks
- Ensure deliverables from team will form an integrated solution
- Collaboratively identify and synchronize project dependencies across teams
- Assist product teams in meeting commitments whilst communicating with business stakeholders
- Navigate changes and risks that affect the programs.
- Maintain Scrum and Agile Development best practices throughout the company
- Coordinate and track projects goals
- Promote, define, refine and enforce processes that fit our Agile development practices.
- Provide support through-out the project life-cycle (Planning, Design, Execution, Testing, Implementation)
Desired Skills:
- Scrum certified
- Banking industry experience
- Agile
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree