Scrum Master – Gauteng Johannesburg

Oct 4, 2022

Contract Opportunity with Consulting Group within the Financial Services Industry

  • Scrum certification is required
  • Manage key technical projects, tracking and communicating dependencies and risks
  • Ensure deliverables from team will form an integrated solution
  • Collaboratively identify and synchronize project dependencies across teams
  • Assist product teams in meeting commitments whilst communicating with business stakeholders
  • Navigate changes and risks that affect the programs.
  • Maintain Scrum and Agile Development best practices throughout the company
  • Coordinate and track projects goals
  • Promote, define, refine and enforce processes that fit our Agile development practices.
  • Provide support through-out the project life-cycle (Planning, Design, Execution, Testing, Implementation)

Desired Skills:

  • Scrum certified
  • Banking industry experience
  • Agile

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.