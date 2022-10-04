Senior Angular Developer – Western Cape Eikenbosch

An exciting opportunity awaits an experienced software developer in this space looking to further their career as a Senior Angular web application developer responsible for the development and technical leadership of healthcare solutions. This senior role operates within a cross-functional, agile software development team and focusses on the development of a modern the company application suite, inter-operating with many web services as per the international architecture and technology guidelines.

Skills and Requirements

You’ll need excellent visual, verbal, written and presentation skills to communicate concepts clearly to different audiences.

We are looking for someone with 5+ years of experience and can explain it to others. If you’ve worked in healthcare or related fields, this will be a plus.

If you have a degree or diploma or certification or work experience in a related field – let us know.

Development – Our frontends are Angular, therefore familiarity with Angular 8+, NgRx, HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript/TypeScript, Material Design, JSON, XML, Nightwatch, and Jasmine. Knowledge of OpenAPI, NgxTranslate/i18n, FHIR & HL7 is advantageous.

Experience with Bootstrap, Node.js, Redux, React, Vue, RxJS along with OAuth and/or KeyCloak is appreciated.

Good understanding of software engineering & frontend design principles, architectural concepts, design patterns as well as resilience, security, performance, testing, backend concepts and an ability to put together mock-ups or prototypes with ease

Team player, our values are centred around teamwork. We learn, fail and succeed together and support each other

Responsibilities

Build and present clean, functionally excellent, fast, graphically beautiful, secure, well tested & documented, usable and technically sound frontends to meet the needs of our users by understanding the requirements, the domain, and the big picture

Work closely with other developers, DevOps, QA as well as Product Owners, Requirements Engineers, and UX-Designers to refine specifications and deliver software

Estimate, plan and review stories and code with the team

All base level testing (unit, usability, performance, etc.) and developer side documentation

Work with and technically lead frontend development across international teams

Desired Skills:

Front-end Development

Angular 8+

Javascript/Typescript

Node.js

