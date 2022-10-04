Senior DevOps Engineer at Reverside

Job Brief

Analysis and solution development

Collaborate with stakeholders to understand the requirements which meet the platform engineering and operational objectives.

Further breakdown tasks into smaller components for transparency, for minimizing work in progress and for optimizing delivery throughput.

Perform root cause analysis, resolve, and document relevant processes.

Apply best Software Development Lifecycle practices and patterns on an ongoing basis to ensure robust solutions and predictability in the platform

Focusing on automation of environments, infrastructure, build and deployment procedures

Develop procedures for system troubleshooting and automation of existing and new processes

Act speedily to resolve problems, queries and complaints.

Analyze business processes relevant to the platform and logically map the engineering flow

Identify alternate technologies and influence their adoption within the platform where feasible i.e. automation opportunities

Test and identify where service gaps would exist should different technologies be applied to the same process or where business process changes would not be accommodated by existing technology capabilities

Coordinate the delivery of services, operational activities and defined projects, in such a manner that satisfies agreed stakeholder needs

Plan and execute upgrades of existing applications and tools

Service Excellence

Collaborate with internal technical team/users in the resolution of critical Incidents

Collaborate with Vendors and internal teams when necessary on suitable short- and long-term solutions for incidents and new requirements

Suggest changes in executing work processes to better drive value and benefits for the business.

Effective stakeholder relationship management

Build and maintain professional working relationships with all stakeholders, displaying excellent abilities to initiate dialogue, listen, advise, influence and negotiate to achieve win-win outcomes.

Initiate meetings and work with IT Teams to manage expectations and ensure stakeholders’ requirements are delivered

Anticipates consequences and adapts problem solving based on continuous feedback

Leadership & People Management

Self-management and teamwork

Plan and manage own workflow, anticipating obstacles, juggling priorities and following through on objectives within agreed time-frames and according to quality standards

Stay relevant and up to date with legislations and new development

Act in an ethical, transparent and morally acceptable manner

Adapt communication styles to meet the needs of different audiences

Continually share, debate and communicate learnings, also flag and debate issues constructively to ensure the best outcome for business stakeholders and ultimately the bank

Contribute to a friendly, co-operative climate in working with others to achieve collective goals

Strategy development and deployment

Ensure alignment to business technology and business strategy and ensure

tasks can be mapped/ aligned to strategic objectives

ROLE RELATIONSHIPS

Team Members

Markets Tech teams

Operations Team Members

Engineering team members

FNB I&SS teams

Vendors

Successful implementations for new requirements from business (Feedback from Business will be used as input)

Continuous improvement of current processes and turnaround times to business

Changes are documented and shared within the IT Team

Identify gaps in existing processes with mapped plans for improvements

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS AND KNOWLEDGE

Required Qualification

Relevant tertiary education required (Computer Science/Engineering)

Qualification related to software engineering and development

Other e.g. Professional Registrations

Technical Knowledge/ skills and experience

Strong functional knowledge of:

Agile methodology

SDLC

In depth knowledge of:

Relevant product/service offerings

•Domain knowledge eg. (Markets, Credit, Investment Banking)

•Agile/DevOps principles and applications

Experience:

•Software DevOps engineering experience

•At least 7 years of experience developing and delivering Technology Solutions in an agile environment

•Engaging with peers/stakeholders to understand requirements

•Knowledge and awareness of critical concepts in DevOps and Agile principles

•Project delivery and Management (Optional)

•Architecture principles definition and design

•Experience with configuration management tools

Platform knowledge of:

•Understanding of Markets and Investment Banking (Optional)

Technical skill:

•Microsoft (SSRS, SSIS, SQL)

•Git and GitHub, TeamCity, Jira

•Jenkins

Optional Advantage

•SSMS, PowerBI

•ETL (Informatica, Tibco Business Works 6.*)

•Control M

•IOS (Windows and Linux)

•Java, .Net and Spring

•API Integration

•Atlassian Software

•Cloud services

Desired Skills:

Agile

SDLC

DevOps Principles

DevOps Applications

Markets and Investment Banking

SSRS

SSIS

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

