Senior Java Developer – Semi Remote – R750 Per hour – Gauteng Midrand

An exciting opportunity to join our international manufacturing client with head offices based in the Midrand

You will be required to design solutions that are scalable, catering for requirements for various international markets with functionality encapsulated in API’s that can be integrated with legacy/other systems, and frontends that are expandable.

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Full Stack developer

SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle

Kafka

IIB

AWS Cloud (migration of applications to the cloud, deployment on AWS, development on AWS)

Great to have in addition to the above:

Event driven Architecture (advantageous)

Serverless

Microservice Architecture

Java

CI/CD

Postman / SoapUI

REST services, RESTful APIs

SOAP services

Java Logging frameworks

Functional Java

JSON and XML with Schema

Continuous integration

Knowledge of Apache & WebLogic 12.1.3 Server

Maven multi module project setup and development

IntelliJ IDE

Git with Bitbucket, Code versioning (Git/SVN)

Jenkins with Build Pipelines

Code quality with Sonar

Integration with 3rd party systems

Performing production and integration deployments

Logging and tracking tickets to external support

Troubleshooting deployments

Debugging remote services

Ability to read, interpret and follow Java code

Environment management (highly advantageous)

Spring Boot (highly advantageous)

Quarkus (highly advantageous)

Docker (highly advantageous)

Kubernetes (advantageous)

Agile development methodology

Atlassian tools: Jira, Confluence

Reference Number for this position is GZ55413 which is a long-term contract position offering a rate of between R620 – R750 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

