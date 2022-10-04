Senior Java Developer – Semi Remote – R750 Per hour

An exciting opportunity to join our international manufacturing client with head offices based in the Midrand
You will be required to design solutions that are scalable, catering for requirements for various international markets with functionality encapsulated in API’s that can be integrated with legacy/other systems, and frontends that are expandable.
Core understanding of and working experience with:
- Full Stack developer
- SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle
- Kafka
- IIB
- AWS Cloud (migration of applications to the cloud, deployment on AWS, development on AWS)
Great to have in addition to the above:
- Event driven Architecture (advantageous)
- Serverless
- Microservice Architecture
- Java
- CI/CD
- Postman / SoapUI
- REST services, RESTful APIs
- SOAP services
- Java Logging frameworks
- Functional Java
- JSON and XML with Schema
- Continuous integration
- Knowledge of Apache & WebLogic 12.1.3 Server
- Maven multi module project setup and development
- IntelliJ IDE
- Git with Bitbucket, Code versioning (Git/SVN)
- Jenkins with Build Pipelines
- Code quality with Sonar
- Integration with 3rd party systems
- Performing production and integration deployments
- Logging and tracking tickets to external support
- Troubleshooting deployments
- Debugging remote services
- Ability to read, interpret and follow Java code
- Environment management (highly advantageous)
- Spring Boot (highly advantageous)
- Quarkus (highly advantageous)
- Docker (highly advantageous)
- Kubernetes (advantageous)
- Agile development methodology
- Atlassian tools: Jira, Confluence
Reference Number for this position is GZ55413 which is a long-term contract position offering a rate of between R620 – R750 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
