Senior .NET Developer (Contract) at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Leading Financial Services Group requires a Senior .Net Developer to join their team on a 12 month contract basis
Analysis of change requests received
Design prototypes for change requests
Maintain existing programmes
Test own programs
Debugging of programs
Minimum Requirements
IT Related Degree or Diploma
At least 8 Years experience in a similar role
Experience working with Agile Methodologies
Good understanding SDLC Methodologies
Tech Stack required: .Net, C#, ASP.Net, MVC, MCS, HTML, XML, CSS, JavaScript, JQuery, Json, Angular SQL
Must be available to assist on a 12 month contract