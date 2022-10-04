Senior .NET Developer (Contract) at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Leading Financial Services Group requires a Senior .Net Developer to join their team on a 12 month contract basis

Analysis of change requests received

Design prototypes for change requests

Maintain existing programmes

Test own programs

Debugging of programs

Minimum Requirements

IT Related Degree or Diploma

At least 8 Years experience in a similar role

Experience working with Agile Methodologies

Good understanding SDLC Methodologies

Tech Stack required: .Net, C#, ASP.Net, MVC, MCS, HTML, XML, CSS, JavaScript, JQuery, Json, Angular SQL

Must be available to assist on a 12 month contract

