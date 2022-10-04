Server Support Engineer at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Leading ICT Company requires Server Support Engineer to provide escalated support to First and Second Line Support Engineers on all Microsoft Service Incidents
Assist with escalated support on all Microsoft Server Incidents
Preventative maintenance and vulnerability management
Backup and Antivirus management
Minimum Requirements
IT Degree or Diploma
MCSE Certification
5 Years Microsoft Server support at Senior Level
Good Understanding of: Azure & M365 Cloud Services, Virtualisation Systems, Citrix, Microsoft Infrastructures like Active Directory, Exchange, SCCM