Server Support Engineer at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Leading ICT Company requires Server Support Engineer to provide escalated support to First and Second Line Support Engineers on all Microsoft Service Incidents

Assist with escalated support on all Microsoft Server Incidents

Preventative maintenance and vulnerability management

Backup and Antivirus management

Minimum Requirements

IT Degree or Diploma

MCSE Certification

5 Years Microsoft Server support at Senior Level

Good Understanding of: Azure & M365 Cloud Services, Virtualisation Systems, Citrix, Microsoft Infrastructures like Active Directory, Exchange, SCCM

