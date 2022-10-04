SFP transceivers an affordable way of modernising the corporate network

Small form-factor pluggable (SFP) transceivers provide South African companies with a cost-effective way of transforming their network real estate into cloud and Internet of Things (IoT)-ready infrastructure.

The alternative is an expensive rip-and-replace exercise that has the potential to disrupt business operations significantly, writes Lionel Dartnall, business unit lead collaboration and networking at Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa.

SFP transceivers and gigabit interface converters (GBIC) can integrate voice and data networks while injecting fibre capabilities into the existing infrastructure ecosystem. It also means that organisations can still leverage the hardware investments already made and build on them to transition more easily into a digital-first business.

Understanding the SFP

SFPs are compact, hot-pluggable transceivers used for both telecommunication and data communications applications. Think of these devices as expansion modules that are connected to a network switch adding fibre capabilities to the switch itself. GBIC is a standard for transceivers and was most commonly used across gigabit ethernet and fibre channels in the 2000s.

Transceivers and converters are ideal for those organisations looking to breathe new life into their networks. Moreover, these technologies can be used to extend the life of existing networks while providing a more intuitive way of benefitting from the convergence of voice and data.

Using a generic range of pluggable transceivers that are not programmed to a specific brand of switch means they can be used across several switches where the vendor has not hardwired the code into the device.

Effectively, the business gets the same performance from the generic device at a much-reduced price. According to some estimates, a generic 100GB SFP transceiver can cost up to 60% less than a branded product. Of course, this cost-benefit depends on the brand that must be interfaced with.

Some SFPs provide the flexibility of expanding the speed of the switch by 1, 10, 25, 40, or 100 gigabits, as well as the distance the network can reach.

Practical side

For instance, the Netshield-compatible GBIC or SFP modules can introduce fibre capabilities to 3Com, HP, Cisco, Alcatel-Lucent, Nortel, or Avaya network switches. It is simply a case of placing a GBIC module on the standard switch as the ports are not much bigger than a matchbox – these come standard with an SC connector.

For newer switches, a company can add an SFP module, often referred to as a mini-GBIC, which is about half the size of a matchbox.

Another advantage of using such locally manufactured SFPs is the pricing. The supply chain is more robust and not impacted by external international events such as the one currently affecting semiconductor shipments.

Furthermore, SFPs can easily be interchanged. Companies can, therefore more easily upgrade or maintain their electro-optical or fibre optic networks as the actual module is not soldered-in or hardwired to the network. Think of it as a more efficient way of replacing and repairing single modules by simply unplugging them. Traditionally, these had to be removed entirely, which resulted in network disruptions.

Future-forward

Invariably, the cost savings in maintenance and upgrades are vast. Because these devices are so affordable and easy to implement, even smaller companies that might not necessarily have the technical know-how can roll them out fairly quickly.

And for those companies who use locally developed SFP transceivers, they also benefit from South African support that understands the intricacies of the market and the connectivity challenges faced by businesses.

Building momentum

Given how compatible transceiver modules are a fraction of the price of an original branded product and are interoperable with other IEEE-compliant interfaces, the potential for the technology is significant.

Netshield SFP transceivers have been tested and used on multiple vendor devices to provide the peace of mind needed that the network environment is taken care of.

Introducing SFP transceivers and GBIC modules into the organisation can dramatically empower a company to improve its network performance. At the same time, it allows the organisation to transition to the cloud and leverage the data-generating insights from IoT devices regardless of their geographic location.

Therefore, if a company is looking for the means to modernise the corporate network, SFP transceivers are an invaluable alternative, especially at a time when budgets are limited.