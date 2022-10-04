Software Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client, a diverse and leading global Investment company, has an opportunity for a Senior Software developer who is technically strong in Web API, Bootstrap, C#, and AngularJS to build out new cloud based storage systems and assist in the integration of this, and existing systems, whilst collaborating closely with the financial analyst to maintain and develop new features.

You will join a dynamic team of motivated individuals, where you will use your analytical mindset and understanding of versioning tools to share your expertise in pursuit of maintaining a cultural of collaborating within the working environment

Minimum of 5 years development experience.

Degree (Bachelors/ Diploma) in IT, Computer Science or equivalent.

Preferably relevant experience in the financial sector.

Knowledge and exposure to C#, Angular (>v9), Git, Jenkins, MSSQL, Bootstrap, JavaScript’s, JQuery, SSRS, Web API, TDD, BDD and Azure pipelines.

Desired Skills:

Javascript

C#

Web API

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

