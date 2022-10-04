Systems Analyst at Carlysle Human Capital

Systems Analyst We are looking for an experienced problem-solver with a high level of technical knowledge to work on a range of enterprise turnkey solutions. In this role, the applicant will become part of a large team working to meet the needs of both internal departments and external clients. Responsibilities:

Participate in business applications analysis with Business Analysts.

Analyze relevant business processes as documented by Business Analysts.

Analyze system functionality that supports relevant business processes.

Define and confirm system scope.

Organize work sessions to resolve issues.

Document assumptions and requirements decisions.

Participate in detailed planning of project activities and tasks.

Participate in sizing of new schedule items.

Ensure that process and user impact issues are structured, complete, and clearly presented.

Setup and configuration of functionality within ICE-Engine framework including process modeling and configuration.

Investigation and resolution of issues logged.

You will need:

Demonstrated knowledge of enterprise applications

Experience in model-driven design and service-orientated architecture modeling

Experience in advanced structured query language (SQL).

Experience in designing IT-led operational solutions utilizing a range of computer systems

Strong communications skills including experience in writing business requirements, user cases, and flow charts

Capable of working autonomously and as part of a team

Ability to problem-solve and conduct robust testing throughout system employment

Good organizational skills and attention to detail

This role represents a great opportunity to join a respected team in the business

Desired Skills:

SQL

JAVA

Development

Cognos

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

