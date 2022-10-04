Systems Analyst at Carlysle Human Capital

Systems Analyst We are looking for an experienced problem-solver with a high level of technical knowledge to work on a range of enterprise turnkey solutions. In this role, the applicant will become part of a large team working to meet the needs of both internal departments and external clients. Responsibilities:
- Participate in business applications analysis with Business Analysts.
- Analyze relevant business processes as documented by Business Analysts.
- Analyze system functionality that supports relevant business processes.
- Define and confirm system scope.
- Organize work sessions to resolve issues.
- Document assumptions and requirements decisions.
- Participate in detailed planning of project activities and tasks.
- Participate in sizing of new schedule items.
- Ensure that process and user impact issues are structured, complete, and clearly presented.
- Setup and configuration of functionality within ICE-Engine framework including process modeling and configuration.
- Investigation and resolution of issues logged.
You will need:
- Demonstrated knowledge of enterprise applications
- Experience in model-driven design and service-orientated architecture modeling
- Experience in advanced structured query language (SQL).
- Experience in designing IT-led operational solutions utilizing a range of computer systems
- Strong communications skills including experience in writing business requirements, user cases, and flow charts
- Capable of working autonomously and as part of a team
- Ability to problem-solve and conduct robust testing throughout system employment
- Good organizational skills and attention to detail
This role represents a great opportunity to join a respected team in the business
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- JAVA
- Development
- Cognos
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate