Systems Analyst at Carlysle Human Capital

Oct 4, 2022

Systems Analyst We are looking for an experienced problem-solver with a high level of technical knowledge to work on a range of enterprise turnkey solutions. In this role, the applicant will become part of a large team working to meet the needs of both internal departments and external clients. Responsibilities:

  • Participate in business applications analysis with Business Analysts.
  • Analyze relevant business processes as documented by Business Analysts.
  • Analyze system functionality that supports relevant business processes.
  • Define and confirm system scope.
  • Organize work sessions to resolve issues.
  • Document assumptions and requirements decisions.
  • Participate in detailed planning of project activities and tasks.
  • Participate in sizing of new schedule items.
  • Ensure that process and user impact issues are structured, complete, and clearly presented.
  • Setup and configuration of functionality within ICE-Engine framework including process modeling and configuration.
  • Investigation and resolution of issues logged.

You will need:

  • Demonstrated knowledge of enterprise applications
  • Experience in model-driven design and service-orientated architecture modeling
  • Experience in advanced structured query language (SQL).
  • Experience in designing IT-led operational solutions utilizing a range of computer systems
  • Strong communications skills including experience in writing business requirements, user cases, and flow charts
  • Capable of working autonomously and as part of a team
  • Ability to problem-solve and conduct robust testing throughout system employment
  • Good organizational skills and attention to detail
    This role represents a great opportunity to join a respected team in the business

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • JAVA
  • Development
  • Cognos

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

