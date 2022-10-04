Systems Engineer (Vulnerability Management) at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

System Vulnerability Management administration and coordination
Manage the escalation of systems vulnerability issues
FacilitateÃ‚Â the technical support, system administration and fit-for-purpose solutions (i.e., Patching) with theÃ‚Â systems support teams.
Develop, implement and maintain systems vulnerability processes and documentation.
Assists systems support teams with systems vulnerability analysis, understanding and remediation
Our client a leading Retail company is currently looking to employ a Systems Engineer to join their dynamic team
Minimum Requirements
Degree orÃ‚Â Diploma in Information Systems, Computer Science or related field
Security certification exampleÃ‚Â CompTIA Security+, Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP) etc
+3 years experience as a Systems Engineer or similar role
Experience with virtualization technology
Strong proficiency in MS Office 365
Understanding of various IT systems operations (exampleÃ‚Â End-point management, virtualization, cloud engineering, operating system management, database management, etc.),
