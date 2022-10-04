Telephony Team Lead .Net Developer at IT Network – Gauteng Centurion

Our client is a leader in the insurance industry looking for innovative ways to create digitally-advanced solutions, without losing sight of human values. The client seeks the expertise of a Senior .Net Developer with a background in integration, telephony and full-stack development to join their dynamic and vibrant team.
Qualifications
Essential
- Matric
- BSc Computer Science (or equivalent)
- 5 years’ experience in a similar development role
- Extensive experience with C# and .Net
- Strong communications and cooperative skills
- Enjoy new challenges on a regular basis
- Love of all thing’s software development
- Have a working knowledge of HTML, SQL, JSON and CSV
- Experience using various API’s
- Love doing Systems Integration work
- Excellent software design skills
- Experience with agile process and technical practices
- Software maintenance/bug fixing/new developments
Responsibilities
As the Telephony Senior Developer, you will be responsible for but not limited to below
- Computer Telephony Integration (CTI)
- Systems Integration
- Write understandable, testable code with an eye towards maintainability
- Help perform code reviews on all pull requests
- Actively invest time in learning better process, practices and techniques for the benefit of your career and the client
- Adhere to statistical code analysis recommendations
- Challenge yourself to keep growing as a developer and document / share your learnings
- Unit and functional test your code before you create a pull request
- Work according to guides and best practices of the team and .Net practice
- Design, document and implement robust, highly available, high-performance software solutions
- Maintain existing code base
- Interact with stake holders and other interested parties
Competencies
The successful individual would need to demonstrate the below listed competencies at a high level:
- ‘Can do’ attitude, comfortable dealing with ambiguity, resilient, strong team player, committed to continuous improvement
- Ability to apply industry best practices for application architectures & standards
- Ability to give input into innovative solutions
- Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines
- Self-motivated and a self-starter
- Ability to work in a team environment
- Strong problem-solving ability
- Think out of the box
Advantageous
- CTI development and automation knowledge
- Avaya AEP development
- Telephony experience
- Cloud development (Azure, GCP, AWS)
- C++ development
- Java development
- Unix (development and admin skills)
- JavaScript and framework experience (Angular, Vue, React)
- Xamarin / [URL Removed] experience
- Azure/AWS experience
About The Employer:
