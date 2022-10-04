Telephony Team Lead .Net Developer at IT Network – Gauteng Centurion

Our client is a leader in the insurance industry looking for innovative ways to create digitally-advanced solutions, without losing sight of human values. The client seeks the expertise of a Senior .Net Developer with a background in integration, telephony and full-stack development to join their dynamic and vibrant team.

Qualifications

Essential

Matric

BSc Computer Science (or equivalent)

5 years’ experience in a similar development role

Extensive experience with C# and .Net

Strong communications and cooperative skills

Enjoy new challenges on a regular basis

Love of all thing’s software development

Have a working knowledge of HTML, SQL, JSON and CSV

Experience using various API’s

Love doing Systems Integration work

Excellent software design skills

Experience with agile process and technical practices

Software maintenance/bug fixing/new developments

Responsibilities

As the Telephony Senior Developer, you will be responsible for but not limited to below

Computer Telephony Integration (CTI)

Systems Integration

Write understandable, testable code with an eye towards maintainability

Help perform code reviews on all pull requests

Actively invest time in learning better process, practices and techniques for the benefit of your career and the client

Adhere to statistical code analysis recommendations

Challenge yourself to keep growing as a developer and document / share your learnings

Unit and functional test your code before you create a pull request

Work according to guides and best practices of the team and .Net practice

Design, document and implement robust, highly available, high-performance software solutions

Maintain existing code base

Interact with stake holders and other interested parties

Competencies

The successful individual would need to demonstrate the below listed competencies at a high level:

‘Can do’ attitude, comfortable dealing with ambiguity, resilient, strong team player, committed to continuous improvement

Ability to apply industry best practices for application architectures & standards

Ability to give input into innovative solutions

Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines

Self-motivated and a self-starter

Ability to work in a team environment

Strong problem-solving ability

Think out of the box

Advantageous

CTI development and automation knowledge

Avaya AEP development

Telephony experience

Cloud development (Azure, GCP, AWS)

C++ development

Java development

Unix (development and admin skills)

JavaScript and framework experience (Angular, Vue, React)

Xamarin / [URL Removed] experience

Azure/AWS experience

Desired Skills:

Telephony

Full-stack development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is a leader in the insurance industry looking for innovative ways to create digitally-advanced solutions, without losing sight of human values. They maintain an energetic environment and seek individuals that are able to align their personal work values to the client values.

Learn more/Apply for this position