Telephony Team Lead .Net Developer at IT Network

Oct 4, 2022

Our client is a leader in the insurance industry looking for innovative ways to create digitally-advanced solutions, without losing sight of human values. The client seeks the expertise of a Senior .Net Developer with a background in integration, telephony and full-stack development to join their dynamic and vibrant team.

Qualifications
Essential

  • Matric
  • BSc Computer Science (or equivalent)
  • 5 years’ experience in a similar development role
  • Extensive experience with C# and .Net
  • Strong communications and cooperative skills
  • Enjoy new challenges on a regular basis
  • Love of all thing’s software development
  • Have a working knowledge of HTML, SQL, JSON and CSV
  • Experience using various API’s
  • Love doing Systems Integration work
  • Excellent software design skills
  • Experience with agile process and technical practices
  • Software maintenance/bug fixing/new developments

Responsibilities
As the Telephony Senior Developer, you will be responsible for but not limited to below

  • Computer Telephony Integration (CTI)
  • Systems Integration
  • Write understandable, testable code with an eye towards maintainability
  • Help perform code reviews on all pull requests
  • Actively invest time in learning better process, practices and techniques for the benefit of your career and the client
  • Adhere to statistical code analysis recommendations
  • Challenge yourself to keep growing as a developer and document / share your learnings
  • Unit and functional test your code before you create a pull request
  • Work according to guides and best practices of the team and .Net practice
  • Design, document and implement robust, highly available, high-performance software solutions
  • Maintain existing code base
  • Interact with stake holders and other interested parties

Competencies
The successful individual would need to demonstrate the below listed competencies at a high level:

  • ‘Can do’ attitude, comfortable dealing with ambiguity, resilient, strong team player, committed to continuous improvement
  • Ability to apply industry best practices for application architectures & standards
  • Ability to give input into innovative solutions
  • Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines
  • Self-motivated and a self-starter
  • Ability to work in a team environment
  • Strong problem-solving ability
  • Think out of the box

Advantageous

  • CTI development and automation knowledge
  • Avaya AEP development
  • Telephony experience
  • Cloud development (Azure, GCP, AWS)
  • C++ development
  • Java development
  • Unix (development and admin skills)
  • JavaScript and framework experience (Angular, Vue, React)
  • Xamarin / [URL Removed] experience
  • Azure/AWS experience

Desired Skills:

  • Telephony
  • Full-stack development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

