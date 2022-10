Telkom, MTN still in acquisition talks

Telkom has renewed the cautionary announcement issued on 22 August and relating to Discussions between Telkom and MTN.

MTN is proposing to acquire MTN of the entire issued share capital of Telkom in return for shares or a combination of cash and shares in MTN.

The MTN proposal is still under consideration by both parties.

Since then, Rain has also made a formal offer for Telkom, which the board is looking at.