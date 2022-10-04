Test Automation Engineer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Test Automation Engineer- Fully Remote

Accelerate your learning curve in this world class environment

World class manufacturer in the Motor industry is expanding and looking for experienced candidates in the automation testing arena

Requirements

BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent or At least 6 months participation on our MBSA Graduate Development Programme.

Minimum 3+ Years’ experience in IT

Experience with test automation tools.

ISTQB/ISEB Certification will be advantageous

Must have experience in software lifecycle, testing, planning and quality assurance processes

Experience with test automation tools (Selenium, SoapUI, Postman, HP UFT)

Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum)

Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite

Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Able to handle pressure and multi-task

Desired Skills:

Test Automation

Motor Industry

Information Technology

