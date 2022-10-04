UX Designer – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Oct 4, 2022

As a UX Designer, you will make a significant impact on the interactive and visual experience of new web-based solutions, as well as mobile application solutions. Supporting Healthcare Providers with practice management, electronic health records and billing in the South African.
Minimum Requirements:

  • At least 3 years’ experience in User Research, UX and UI Design (finance or healthcare environment advantageous)
  • Relevant 3-year tertiary degree or diploma and, preferably but not essential Graphic design
  • UX design certificate or diploma
  • Demonstrable UX design thinking skills with a strong portfolio showing an end-to-end design process
  • Excellent visual, verbal, written and presentation skills to communicate concepts clearly to different audiences
  • Strong knowledge and good experience of user-centered design techniques, design principles and interaction design concepts
  • Experience with conducting user research and usability testing
  • Proven experience in wireframing and high-fidelity prototyping (Sketch, Figma, XD, InVision, Abstract, ProtoPie)
  • Basic understanding of HTML5, Java script and CSS to communicate and present realistic designs to the development team
  • Creative mind-set and strong problem-solving skills
  • Good organizational and time management behaviour
  • Experience working in an Agile environment (Scrum preferably) advantageous
  • Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment where timelines and requirements may change

Roles and Responsibilities

  • Understand the needs of all stakeholders, as well as the business strategy, to create intuitive and convenient designs
  • Collaborate with Product Manager, Business Analyst, and business stakeholders to confirm business objectives and define user objectives & flows
  • Create personas, user journeys and use cases
  • Create research plans, moderate interviews/usability tests/focus groups to gather insights to further improve a new or existing design/feature
  • Create responsive wireframes and prototypes
  • Work with a design system to create and improve the user interface
  • Work closely with the development and QA team to ensure successful implementation of designs and that they adhere to the specified guidelines

Desired Skills:

  • UI/UX Designer
  • Wireframing
  • Sketch
  • Figma
  • XD
  • HTML5
  • Agile/Scrum environment

