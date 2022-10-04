Vodacom Business Africa expands SD-WAN

Vodacom Business Africa is committed to supporting the internationalisation of multinational businesses into Africa, and is making its software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) solution available to clients in all 47 operating countries across its African footprint.

“By launching this offering into Africa, we’re eliminating connectivity barriers that growing businesses are contending with. These include increasing cybersecurity threats, escalating data demands and costs, as well as slow or unresponsive digital applications that stall productivity,” explains Wale Odeyemi, executive head of strategic marketing for Vodacom Business Africa.

“Vodacom Business Africa offers an end-to-end SD-WAN solution, meaning we provide both the physical network underlay and the digital overlay so that you don’t have to approach various providers to set up the kind of network you need,” explains Odeyemi. Companies can link to multiple providers and let their software decide which is the fastest, most efficient link to perform specific tasks.

“When choosing our solution, you don’t have to completely replace an existing network, either,” he adds “You can simply strengthen what you already have. As an overlay technology, our SD-WAN can run on top of existing carrier-grade multiprotocol label switching connections (MPLS) and across hybrid WANs. Plus, it’s scalable and configurable to meet each business’s needs and pace of growth.”

The Vodacom Business Africa SD-WAN is fully managed by a team of technology experts, streamlines networks across multiple locations locally and internationally, which is crucial for organisations managing multiple data centres and critical branch operations across private and public cloud environments. As a result, clients get enhanced application performance and improved network visibility, and are equipped with a single-pane view of all data usage across multiple assets, whether in remote factories or branch office locations.

“This central management is another major drawcard, as it enables the deployment of new branch or data-centre provisions without the costly expert labour traditionally involved with network upgrades,” Odeyemi says.