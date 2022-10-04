Web App Developer and Analyst

Urgently inviting applications for skilled, experienced Web App Developer for top company in the telecommunications industry.

2 positions available – 1 junior and 1 mid/senior level

Seeking a very high-energy individual who lives and breathes Development to be part of this highly evolving team to be responsible for the following:

Design, develop and maintain the following:

Flask webapps

MySQL databases

HTML

CSS

Javascript

Python scripts

Automated interaction with thousands of devices using Linux shell commands

Data collection, verification, manipulation and presentation

Work with hosted services on AWS and other services through their API

Engaging with users (mostly internal company teams) to provide training on the use of our systems, bug-fixes and general tech support

Engaging with management staff to ensure the developed tools solves the underlying business problems and integrates into the daily business activities

To qualify for this exciting role you will need to have:

Flask, Javascript, HTML, CSS

Python scripts

MySQL databases

Strong data analytics experience

Webserver maintenance and optimisation experience

Linux command line

Desired Skills:

WebApp developer

App developer

Developer

MySQL

Flask

HTML

CSS

Javascript

Ptying

About The Employer:

Rapidlly expanding company in the telecommunications industry that has a national footprint and boasts a very high-performance and dynamic culture that will suit a lateral thinker.

