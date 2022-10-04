Web App Developer and Analyst

Urgently inviting applications for skilled, experienced Web App Developer for top company in the telecommunications industry.
2 positions available – 1 junior and 1 mid/senior level
Seeking a very high-energy individual who lives and breathes Development to be part of this highly evolving team to be responsible for the following:
- Design, develop and maintain the following:
- Flask webapps
- MySQL databases
- HTML
- CSS
- Javascript
- Python scripts
-
Automated interaction with thousands of devices using Linux shell commands
-
Data collection, verification, manipulation and presentation
- Work with hosted services on AWS and other services through their API
- Engaging with users (mostly internal company teams) to provide training on the use of our systems, bug-fixes and general tech support
- Engaging with management staff to ensure the developed tools solves the underlying business problems and integrates into the daily business activities
To qualify for this exciting role you will need to have:
- Flask, Javascript, HTML, CSS
- Python scripts
- MySQL databases
- Strong data analytics experience
- Webserver maintenance and optimisation experience
- Linux command line
Desired Skills:
- WebApp developer
- App developer
- Developer
- MySQL
- Flask
- HTML
- CSS
- Javascript
- Ptying
About The Employer:
Rapidlly expanding company in the telecommunications industry that has a national footprint and boasts a very high-performance and dynamic culture that will suit a lateral thinker.