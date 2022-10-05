Agile PM / Scrum Master – Gauteng Midrand

Role Purpose:
As a Scrum Master, you’ll be responsible for guiding the teams and helping them to deliver high quality software. You will ensure that all development is completed within the agreed sprints, with minimal scope changes required. You should have experience in agile project management methodology and possess excellent communication skills as well as good people skills.
Qualifications
- Experience with Scrum development preferred
- Degree or diploma in the relevant field
- 8-10 years’ experience working in a project environment of which 4 years working with medium to high complexity projects
- Working towards Programme Management certification (PGMP) preferred
- PMP or Prince certification essential
Requirements
- Ensure accurate cost estimation based on coverage of client requirements and project scope
- Ensure project budget are managed within project scope
- Ensure projects are delivered on target within due date, budget and according to scope and project governance
- Ensure traceability of defined benefits throughout the lifecycle of the project and escalate any deviations
- Ensure management of scope, including coverage of client requirements, are created based on estimations
- Manage delivery of project against agreed schedule and meet project requirements.
- Ensure professional advice accepted and implemented
- Identify project stakeholders, communicate their roles, define their level of participation in project, and map their communication needs and stakeholder engagement strategies throughout the project plan.
- Ensure each stakeholder group is actively managed through the change cycle
- Ensure business change impact is conducted across process, systems, and technology in accordance with change management plan
- Manage delivery of large and complex projects according to prevailing project management methodology
- Conduct effective resource negotiation and allocation
Desired Skills:
- medium to high complexity projects
- • Ensure accurate cost estimation
- due date budgets