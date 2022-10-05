Applications Developer x 2 – October 2022 – Copy at Air Traffic and Navigation Services – Gauteng East Rand

Applications are invited for the position of Applications Developer x2 (Grade 8) [Email Address Removed] successful applicants will be reporting to the Senior Manager: Applications.
Major Activities
- Interact with users to understand the documented requirements
- Analyse the documented user requirements and translate them into system design artefacts
- Document target system design into system functional specifications that recognise both functional user requirements as well as non- functional system requirements like system stability, system performance (throughput), security metrics (role-based access). The design also includes creation of
- Data models or schemas and show relationship between application inputs (User Interface) and underlying Data Schema/Model.
- Document and update the various software and data models/schema in configuration database and version numbers in configuration media library whenever new systems are designed and deployed.
- Facilitate sessions with various stakeholders and ensure system specifications are signed off.
- Resolve complex technical design issues
- Design successful business systems integration according to defined Application strategies and architectures.
- Set up and maintain a consistent software development environment/workspace for various software projects
- Develop application logic using algorithms and flow-charts
- Produce clean and efficient code based on specifications
- Integrate software components and third-party systems
- Troubleshoot and resolve application defects/bugs
- Develop and build system packages in preparation for deployment to various environments (UAT and Production)
- Deploy software to integration platforms, user acceptance and test environment (UAT) in accordance with the software development lifecycle.
- Develop unit test plans and test cases
- Perform unit testing
- Develop integration test cases
- Perform integration testing
- Sign off unit and integration test plans
- Liaise with end users during functional testing of the software by end users
- Provide Support on all Business systems (escalations).
- Correctly diagnose, resolve, document and escalate Business system incidents.
- Responsible for meeting SLA’s with IT Users regarding Business Systems (escalated calls)
- Develop user training manuals
- Train users on the new system(s)
- Comply with the Change and Configuration Management process by completing change requests and submitting them for approval before deploying any software to UAT and Production environments
- Update the digital media library with new system changes that have been implemented and ensure software versions and release numbers are accurate
- Comply with the published IT department’s systems/product release schedules
Minimum Qualifications
- Bachelor of Computer Science, or Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech. ) or any Information Technology three (3) year tertiary qualification with Software Programming and Database Management (or equivalent) as course modules.
- Microsoft Certified Associate (one of three MCSD qualification certificates) would be an advantage.
- Microsoft Power Platforms knowledge would be an advantage
Minimum Experience
- A minimum of five (5) to seven (7) years as an Applications Developer
SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES
- Innovation and creativity
- Analytical skills and good problem-solving skills Good interpersonal and communications skills
- Proficiency in modern software development languages (e. g. C#, Java)
- Back-end integration skills (REST API and SOAP web services)
- Back-end development including Structured Query Language (SQL) and PL-SQL skills
OTHER COMPETENCIES
- Analysis / Problem Assessment;
- Customer Service Orientation
- Judgement / Problem Solving;
- Information Monitoring;
- Initiative;
- Confidence
- Ability to impart knowledge and concepts
- Planning and Organising;
- Quality Orientation;
- Teamwork / Collaboration;
- A high level of Technical / Professional Knowledge;
- Verbal / Written Communication;
- Motivationally fit
- Computer Literacy.
- An active and enquiring mind.
- Knowledge of various modelling techniques
- Working knowledge of application development frameworks
- Proficiency with IDEs and various programming languages
- Knowledge of agile development and software engineering processes
- Technical knowledge and understanding of Relational Database Management Systems
- Ability to write complex SQL queries and statements
- High-level written and verbal communication skills