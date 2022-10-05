Applications Developer x 2 – October 2022 – Copy at Air Traffic and Navigation Services – Gauteng East Rand

Applications are invited for the position of Applications Developer x2 (Grade 8) [Email Address Removed] successful applicants will be reporting to the Senior Manager: Applications.

Major Activities

Interact with users to understand the documented requirements

Analyse the documented user requirements and translate them into system design artefacts

Document target system design into system functional specifications that recognise both functional user requirements as well as non- functional system requirements like system stability, system performance (throughput), security metrics (role-based access). The design also includes creation of

Data models or schemas and show relationship between application inputs (User Interface) and underlying Data Schema/Model.

Document and update the various software and data models/schema in configuration database and version numbers in configuration media library whenever new systems are designed and deployed.

Facilitate sessions with various stakeholders and ensure system specifications are signed off.

Resolve complex technical design issues

Design successful business systems integration according to defined Application strategies and architectures.

Set up and maintain a consistent software development environment/workspace for various software projects

Develop application logic using algorithms and flow-charts

Produce clean and efficient code based on specifications

Integrate software components and third-party systems

Troubleshoot and resolve application defects/bugs

Develop and build system packages in preparation for deployment to various environments (UAT and Production)

Deploy software to integration platforms, user acceptance and test environment (UAT) in accordance with the software development lifecycle.

Develop unit test plans and test cases

Perform unit testing

Develop integration test cases

Perform integration testing

Sign off unit and integration test plans

Liaise with end users during functional testing of the software by end users

Provide Support on all Business systems (escalations).

Correctly diagnose, resolve, document and escalate Business system incidents.

Responsible for meeting SLA’s with IT Users regarding Business Systems (escalated calls)

Develop user training manuals

Train users on the new system(s)

Comply with the Change and Configuration Management process by completing change requests and submitting them for approval before deploying any software to UAT and Production environments

Update the digital media library with new system changes that have been implemented and ensure software versions and release numbers are accurate

Comply with the published IT department’s systems/product release schedules

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor of Computer Science, or Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech. ) or any Information Technology three (3) year tertiary qualification with Software Programming and Database Management (or equivalent) as course modules.

Microsoft Certified Associate (one of three MCSD qualification certificates) would be an advantage.

Microsoft Power Platforms knowledge would be an advantage

Minimum Experience

A minimum of five (5) to seven (7) years as an Applications Developer

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES

Innovation and creativity

Analytical skills and good problem-solving skills Good interpersonal and communications skills

Proficiency in modern software development languages (e. g. C#, Java)

Back-end integration skills (REST API and SOAP web services)

Back-end development including Structured Query Language (SQL) and PL-SQL skills

OTHER COMPETENCIES

Analysis / Problem Assessment;

Customer Service Orientation

Judgement / Problem Solving;

Information Monitoring;

Initiative;

Confidence

Ability to impart knowledge and concepts

Planning and Organising;

Quality Orientation;

Teamwork / Collaboration;

A high level of Technical / Professional Knowledge;

Verbal / Written Communication;

Motivationally fit

Computer Literacy.

An active and enquiring mind.

Knowledge of various modelling techniques

Working knowledge of application development frameworks

Proficiency with IDEs and various programming languages

Knowledge of agile development and software engineering processes

Technical knowledge and understanding of Relational Database Management Systems

Ability to write complex SQL queries and statements

High-level written and verbal communication skills

