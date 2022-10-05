Applications Developer x 2 – October 2022 – Copy at Air Traffic and Navigation Services

Oct 5, 2022

Applications are invited for the position of Applications Developer x2 (Grade 8) [Email Address Removed] successful applicants will be reporting to the Senior Manager: Applications.

Major Activities

  • Interact with users to understand the documented requirements
  • Analyse the documented user requirements and translate them into system design artefacts
  • Document target system design into system functional specifications that recognise both functional user requirements as well as non- functional system requirements like system stability, system performance (throughput), security metrics (role-based access). The design also includes creation of
  • Data models or schemas and show relationship between application inputs (User Interface) and underlying Data Schema/Model.
  • Document and update the various software and data models/schema in configuration database and version numbers in configuration media library whenever new systems are designed and deployed.
  • Facilitate sessions with various stakeholders and ensure system specifications are signed off.
  • Resolve complex technical design issues
  • Design successful business systems integration according to defined Application strategies and architectures.
  • Set up and maintain a consistent software development environment/workspace for various software projects
  • Develop application logic using algorithms and flow-charts
  • Produce clean and efficient code based on specifications
  • Integrate software components and third-party systems
  • Troubleshoot and resolve application defects/bugs
  • Develop and build system packages in preparation for deployment to various environments (UAT and Production)
  • Deploy software to integration platforms, user acceptance and test environment (UAT) in accordance with the software development lifecycle.
  • Develop unit test plans and test cases
  • Perform unit testing
  • Develop integration test cases
  • Perform integration testing
  • Sign off unit and integration test plans
  • Liaise with end users during functional testing of the software by end users
  • Provide Support on all Business systems (escalations).
  • Correctly diagnose, resolve, document and escalate Business system incidents.
  • Responsible for meeting SLA’s with IT Users regarding Business Systems (escalated calls)
  • Develop user training manuals
  • Train users on the new system(s)
  • Comply with the Change and Configuration Management process by completing change requests and submitting them for approval before deploying any software to UAT and Production environments
  • Update the digital media library with new system changes that have been implemented and ensure software versions and release numbers are accurate
  • Comply with the published IT department’s systems/product release schedules

Minimum Qualifications

  • Bachelor of Computer Science, or Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech. ) or any Information Technology three (3) year tertiary qualification with Software Programming and Database Management (or equivalent) as course modules.
  • Microsoft Certified Associate (one of three MCSD qualification certificates) would be an advantage.
  • Microsoft Power Platforms knowledge would be an advantage

Minimum Experience

  • A minimum of five (5) to seven (7) years as an Applications Developer

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES

  • Innovation and creativity
  • Analytical skills and good problem-solving skills Good interpersonal and communications skills
  • Proficiency in modern software development languages (e. g. C#, Java)
  • Back-end integration skills (REST API and SOAP web services)
  • Back-end development including Structured Query Language (SQL) and PL-SQL skills

OTHER COMPETENCIES

  • Analysis / Problem Assessment;
  • Customer Service Orientation
  • Judgement / Problem Solving;
  • Information Monitoring;
  • Initiative;
  • Confidence
  • Ability to impart knowledge and concepts
  • Planning and Organising;
  • Quality Orientation;
  • Teamwork / Collaboration;
  • A high level of Technical / Professional Knowledge;
  • Verbal / Written Communication;
  • Motivationally fit
  • Computer Literacy.
  • An active and enquiring mind.
  • Knowledge of various modelling techniques
  • Working knowledge of application development frameworks
  • Proficiency with IDEs and various programming languages
  • Knowledge of agile development and software engineering processes
  • Technical knowledge and understanding of Relational Database Management Systems
  • Ability to write complex SQL queries and statements
  • High-level written and verbal communication skills

