Automation Tester at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Automation Tester at Reverside – Gauteng

At a high level, experience/Interests in the following areas are ideal

C# or JAVA, Selenium

Performance/Regression/Negative/Functional/Non-Functional/API Testing

Testing Analysis (Analysis and documenting Test Cases, -Scenarios, -Plan)

It is important that the person have the drive to want to learn and the ability to understand complex products and find solutions for complex problems.

Java 8

Cucumber

TestNG

Selenium web driver

Jenkins

Git

Maven

Desired Skills:

C#

JAVA

Automation Testing

Automation Test

Performance Testing

Negative Testing

Selenium

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

