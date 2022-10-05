BI Developer

Role: Senior Business Intelligence Developer

Location: Johannesburg North

Company: Large well known ICT company offering an exciting fast paced work environment within the ever changing technology landscape.

We are looking for a BI guru on the lookout for a new and exciting space to flex your skills within an innovative, agile and dynamic environment. Your expertise and knowledge will have a fantastic platform to shine and make a difference within this collaborative team.

Tools and technologies and experience required:

5-8 years experience as a BI Developer using the Microsoft SQL Server Stack (SSIS, SSRS) which must include solid experience with SSIS and Azure Data Factory for complex ETL operations.

5-8 years of SQL Server development experience

2 Years’ experience with development, deployment, and administration of Power BI Solutions (Dashboards, Paginated Reports).

Solid understanding of database design principles using normalization and standard methodologies

Expertise in SQL Server query tuning using execution plans and Analysis Services Dynamic Management Views to improve performance

Experience with Microsoft Business Central and Microsoft Dynamics

Experience designing, developing, and implementing Data Warehouse solutions

Desired Skills:

BI Developer

SSIS data Factory

Azure Data Factory

SQL Server Development

SSIS and SSRS

Power BI

