Role: Senior Business Intelligence Developer
Location: Johannesburg North
Company: Large well known ICT company offering an exciting fast paced work environment within the ever changing technology landscape.
We are looking for a BI guru on the lookout for a new and exciting space to flex your skills within an innovative, agile and dynamic environment. Your expertise and knowledge will have a fantastic platform to shine and make a difference within this collaborative team.
Tools and technologies and experience required:
- 5-8 years experience as a BI Developer using the Microsoft SQL Server Stack (SSIS, SSRS) which must include solid experience with SSIS and Azure Data Factory for complex ETL operations.
- 5-8 years of SQL Server development experience
- 2 Years’ experience with development, deployment, and administration of Power BI Solutions (Dashboards, Paginated Reports).
- Solid understanding of database design principles using normalization and standard methodologies
- Expertise in SQL Server query tuning using execution plans and Analysis Services Dynamic Management Views to improve performance
- Experience with Microsoft Business Central and Microsoft Dynamics
- Experience designing, developing, and implementing Data Warehouse solutions
