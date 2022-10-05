BI Developer

Oct 5, 2022

Role: Senior Business Intelligence Developer
Location: Johannesburg North
Company: Large well known ICT company offering an exciting fast paced work environment within the ever changing technology landscape.
We are looking for a BI guru on the lookout for a new and exciting space to flex your skills within an innovative, agile and dynamic environment. Your expertise and knowledge will have a fantastic platform to shine and make a difference within this collaborative team.

Tools and technologies and experience required:

  • 5-8 years experience as a BI Developer using the Microsoft SQL Server Stack (SSIS, SSRS) which must include solid experience with SSIS and Azure Data Factory for complex ETL operations.
  • 5-8 years of SQL Server development experience
  • 2 Years’ experience with development, deployment, and administration of Power BI Solutions (Dashboards, Paginated Reports).
  • Solid understanding of database design principles using normalization and standard methodologies
  • Expertise in SQL Server query tuning using execution plans and Analysis Services Dynamic Management Views to improve performance
  • Experience with Microsoft Business Central and Microsoft Dynamics
  • Experience designing, developing, and implementing Data Warehouse solutions

Desired Skills:

  • BI Developer
  • SSIS data Factory
  • Azure Data Factory
  • SQL Server Development
  • SSIS and SSRS
  • Power BI

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.