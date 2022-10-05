Business Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

Role Purpose:

As a Business Analyst, you’ll support the company’s product development by performing analysis and research tasks. You will be involved in the entire product lifecycle: defining business requirements, designing solutions, and documenting them through to deployment. You’ll also work with other departments to ensure that they’re adhering to defined standards when it comes to documentation or implementation of new features.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Business, Computer Science, or Information Systems

Must have at least 8-10 years’ experience as a business analyst involved with assessing, mapping and optimizing business processes.

Experience with systems design, testing, and troubleshooting is a plus

Banking experience required

Experience in applying process modelling standards such as, BPMN. Knowledge of and exposure to business process transformation, including process enabling and integrating technologies:

Business Process Reengineering

Workflow / Workflow management / Process automation

Business Rules Engines (Business Rules Processing)

Enterprise Content Management

Enterprise Application Integration

Presentation technologies

Business Intelligence, Analytics and Reporting

Must have at least 8-10 years’ experience as a business analyst involved with assessing, mapping and optimizing business processes.

Experience in facilitating workshops with business users (up to executive level) in order to gather requirements, generate ideas and validate designs. Scoping, sizing and planning all business aspects of a solution and the associated project effort and dependencies.

Requirements

Establishes and maintains open, honest communication with all project stakeholders

Identifies an appropriate method to translate business needs into technical requirements.

Creates test plans to validate the technical requirements

Assists with implementation/implementation or support of new or modified software projects as needed

To apply a set of tasks and techniques used to work as a liaison amongst stakeholders in order to understand the problems; opportunities; needs; structure; policies and operations of the organization on medium to large projects/medium risk

To recommend solutions that enable the organization to achieve its goals and elicit and analyze the actual needs of the stakeholders; facilitate communication between organizational units and play a central role in aligning the needs of business units with the capabilities delivered by information technology and may serve as a translator between these groups

Role Purpose:

As a Business Analyst, you’ll support the company’s product development by performing analysis and research tasks. You will be involved in the entire product lifecycle: defining business requirements, designing solutions, and documenting them through to deployment. You’ll also work with other departments to ensure that they’re adhering to defined standards when it comes to documentation or implementation of new features.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Business, Computer Science, or Information Systems

Must have at least 8-10 years’ experience as a business analyst involved with assessing, mapping and optimizing business processes.

Experience with systems design, testing, and troubleshooting is a plus

Banking experience required

Experience in applying process modelling standards such as, BPMN. Knowledge of and exposure to business process transformation, including process enabling and integrating technologies:

Business Process Reengineering

Workflow / Workflow management / Process automation

Business Rules Engines (Business Rules Processing)

Enterprise Content Management

Enterprise Application Integration

Presentation technologies

Business Intelligence, Analytics and Reporting

Must have at least 8-10 years’ experience as a business analyst involved with assessing, mapping and optimizing business processes.

Experience in facilitating workshops with business users (up to executive level) in order to gather requirements, generate ideas and validate designs. Scoping, sizing and planning all business aspects of a solution and the associated project effort and dependencies.

Requirements

Establishes and maintains open, honest communication with all project stakeholders

Identifies an appropriate method to translate business needs into technical requirements.

Creates test plans to validate the technical requirements

Assists with implementation/implementation or support of new or modified software projects as needed

To apply a set of tasks and techniques used to work as a liaison amongst stakeholders in order to understand the problems; opportunities; needs; structure; policies and operations of the organization on medium to large projects/medium risk

To recommend solutions that enable the organization to achieve its goals and elicit and analyze the actual needs of the stakeholders; facilitate communication between organizational units and play a central role in aligning the needs of business units with the capabilities delivered by information technology and may serve as a translator between these groups

Desired Skills:

8-10 years’ experience as a business analyst

Banking experience required

Business Process Reengineering

Learn more/Apply for this position