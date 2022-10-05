Business Analyst Retail at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Parow

We are looking for a Business Analyst with Retail and Agile experience. Initial 6 month, fixed term contract with strong likelihood of extension.
To work with stakeholders throughout the organisation; to build a holistic view of the organisation’s strategy; processes; information and information technology assets.
The BA links and aligns the business mission; strategy and processes of an organisation to its information technology strategy.
Experience & Qualifications:
- Must have at least 3 years’ experience as a business analyst involved with assessing, mapping and optimizing business processes.
- Experience in facilitating workshops with business users (up to executive level) in order to gather requirements, generate ideas and validate designs.
- Scoping, sizing and planning all business aspects of a solution and the associated project effort and dependencies.
- Agile
- Retail Experience
Desired Skills:
- Business
- Analyst
- Retail