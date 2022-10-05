Business Analyst Retail at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Parow

We are looking for a Business Analyst with Retail and Agile experience. Initial 6 month, fixed term contract with strong likelihood of extension.

To work with stakeholders throughout the organisation; to build a holistic view of the organisation’s strategy; processes; information and information technology assets.

The BA links and aligns the business mission; strategy and processes of an organisation to its information technology strategy.

Experience & Qualifications:

  • Must have at least 3 years’ experience as a business analyst involved with assessing, mapping and optimizing business processes.
  • Experience in facilitating workshops with business users (up to executive level) in order to gather requirements, generate ideas and validate designs.
  • Scoping, sizing and planning all business aspects of a solution and the associated project effort and dependencies.
  • Agile
  • Retail Experience

Desired Skills:

  • Business
  • Analyst
  • Retail

