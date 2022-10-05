Business Analyst Retail at Datonomy Solutions

We are looking for a Business Analyst with Retail and Agile experience. Initial 6 month, fixed term contract with strong likelihood of extension.

To work with stakeholders throughout the organisation; to build a holistic view of the organisation’s strategy; processes; information and information technology assets.

The BA links and aligns the business mission; strategy and processes of an organisation to its information technology strategy.

Experience & Qualifications:

Must have at least 3 years’ experience as a business analyst involved with assessing, mapping and optimizing business processes.

Experience in facilitating workshops with business users (up to executive level) in order to gather requirements, generate ideas and validate designs.

Scoping, sizing and planning all business aspects of a solution and the associated project effort and dependencies.

Agile

Retail Experience

Desired Skills:

Business

Analyst

Retail

