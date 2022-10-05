Business Intelligence Specialist – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

A technical BI Developer role with a passion for client and stakeholder and engagement. Tired of being siloed? Crave the need to interact, tell your data story in non – IT terms ? This is a role for you !

Join this Company who are specialists in their field and have been going for over 50 years!

An office based role in beautiful offices in Sandton – a truly people-centric employer.

Become the master of your domain in a role that will have you feeling like an entrepreneur .

Looking for a BI /ETL Developer with 5 years plus solid Qliksense / Qlikview experience.

The role?



Responsible for the Business Intelligence environment within Tsebo.

Engage various stakeholders and convert their needs into relevant Qlikview reports

Maintain and grow the current Tsebo Data warehouse

Make SQL recommendations for other Tsebo Applications

Manage Tsebo Vendors and ensure their applications are fit for purpose

Manage application changes via formalized processes

Properly document the BI Environment

Build and maintain relationships with business

Manage and maintain relationships with vendors and other 3rd parties

Supply monthly feedback to line manager on the Business Intelligence area

What’s needed?



Diploma in IT /Computer Science BSc preferable

Exposure to ERP solutions preferable

Exposure to developing and supporting software applications

5+ Years’ experience in SQL 2008 R2/2012

5+ Year’s experience in SSIS ETL

Qlikview/Qliksense Experience Preferable

Please send your updated cv and skills matric to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Qlikview

Qliksense

SSIS

ETL

SQL

BI

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

pension and 2 x bonuses!

Learn more/Apply for this position