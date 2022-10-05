Devops Engineer

Oct 5, 2022

Our company is currently seeking the expertise and experience of a DevOps Guru

The successful incumbent will join a dynamic team that is involved with New and International projects.

Location:

  • Gauteng offering Hybrid working model

Core Skills:

  • CI/Build pipelines with Jenkins
  • Kubernetes -Deployment and Config
  • Monitoring with Grafana + Prometheus + ELK/EFK-Stack
  • Automating CD with ArgoCD

Key Duties to Perform:

  • Setup and maintain CI/Build pipelines with Jenkins
  • Setup and maintain deployments
  • Cloud Infrastructure setup and maintenance
  • Kubernetes -Deployment and Config
  • Incident Management support
  • Problem
  • Change Management
  • Automated System monitoring (e.g., CPU consumption, amount of incident tickets, etc.)
  • Monitoring with Grafana + Prometheus + ELK/EFK-Stack
  • Support and implement worldwide rollout projects (transfer old system to new one)
  • Development of backend and frontend user stories
  • Take part in regular Scrum meetings via MS Teams. Daily, Planning, Estimation, Refinement, Review, Retro
  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members
  • Support existing solutions, DevOps

Desired Skills:

  • Jenkins
  • Kubernetes
  • grafana
  • ELK
  • ArgoCD

