Devops Engineer

Our company is currently seeking the expertise and experience of a DevOps Guru

The successful incumbent will join a dynamic team that is involved with New and International projects.

Location:

Gauteng offering Hybrid working model

Core Skills:

CI/Build pipelines with Jenkins

Kubernetes -Deployment and Config

Monitoring with Grafana + Prometheus + ELK/EFK-Stack

Automating CD with ArgoCD

Key Duties to Perform:

Setup and maintain CI/Build pipelines with Jenkins

Setup and maintain deployments

Cloud Infrastructure setup and maintenance

Kubernetes -Deployment and Config

Incident Management support

Problem

Change Management

Automated System monitoring (e.g., CPU consumption, amount of incident tickets, etc.)

Monitoring with Grafana + Prometheus + ELK/EFK-Stack

Support and implement worldwide rollout projects (transfer old system to new one)

Development of backend and frontend user stories

Take part in regular Scrum meetings via MS Teams. Daily, Planning, Estimation, Refinement, Review, Retro

Liaise with stakeholders and team members

Support existing solutions, DevOps

Desired Skills:

Jenkins

Kubernetes

grafana

ELK

ArgoCD

