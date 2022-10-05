Devops Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our company is currently seeking the expertise and experience of a DevOps Guru
The successful incumbent will join a dynamic team that is involved with New and International projects.
Location:
- Gauteng offering Hybrid working model
Core Skills:
- CI/Build pipelines with Jenkins
- Kubernetes -Deployment and Config
- Monitoring with Grafana + Prometheus + ELK/EFK-Stack
- Automating CD with ArgoCD
Key Duties to Perform:
- Setup and maintain CI/Build pipelines with Jenkins
- Setup and maintain deployments
- Cloud Infrastructure setup and maintenance
- Kubernetes -Deployment and Config
- Incident Management support
- Problem
- Change Management
- Automated System monitoring (e.g., CPU consumption, amount of incident tickets, etc.)
- Monitoring with Grafana + Prometheus + ELK/EFK-Stack
- Support and implement worldwide rollout projects (transfer old system to new one)
- Development of backend and frontend user stories
- Take part in regular Scrum meetings via MS Teams. Daily, Planning, Estimation, Refinement, Review, Retro
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members
- Support existing solutions, DevOps
Let us get your application across
Desired Skills:
- Jenkins
- Kubernetes
- grafana
- ELK
- ArgoCD