IT Infrastructure Manager (KZN) at Datafin Recruitment

PROVIDE critical oversight of the implementation of operational plans and associated projects for the ICT Infrastructure Unit as your technical expertise as an IT Infrastructure Manager is sought by a reputable Tertiary Institution. Your role will include managing the installations, configurations, maintenance & support of Servers, Internet routers, Firewall systems, Audio Visual, Creston, Fusion Server, & Access Control systems amongst others. You will also be expected to liaise with vendors to ensure maintenance contracts and SLAs are adhered to, execute financial responsibilities, participate in Procurement and Tendering processes while also attending and making presentations or exhibitions at national conferences or other similar events. You must have Matric/Grade 12, a 3-year Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent (NQF Level 7) in Information Technology, Information Management, or Information Systems with 7 years relevant working experience, in a busy and pressurized environment in a large organisation of which 3 years must be at a Senior technical role within ICT Infrastructure & have solid working knowledge of financial protocols.

DUTIES:

Manage the installations, configurations, maintenance, and support of the following ICT infrastructure solutions –

Servers

Internet routers

Firewall systems

Core Networking tables and iOS

Audio Visual, Crestron, and Fusion Server

Access Control Systems

Virtual Infrastructure and cloud-based systems

Physical Server Infrastructure

Wireless (On-Premise and Cloud-based)

Server Room and switching center Infrastructure

Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) and fire protection systems Manage Server and network hardware acquisition, implementation, configuration, maintenance, and support including high-performance computing server infrastructure. Manage Remote access maintenance and support. Manage Internet, wireless, inter-campus, and remote site connection, network, and 3rd line support (switch, AP, router administration). Manage IP and telephone cabling installation. Manage installation and maintenance of the telephone systems. Manage implementation and maintenance of Audio Visual, voice, and data solutions and products. Liaise with vendors in ensuring maintenance contracts and SLAs are adhered to. Manage staff reporting to the post both directly and indirectly and manage staff performance and development plans. Provide technical lead in projects to ensure that work packages are delivered on time, on budget, and at an acceptable quality standard. Keep abreast of industry developments and trends and provide a business value proposition for the adoption of technologies. Effectively execute financial responsibilities, which include budget formulation, monitoring of expenditure against budget, and ensuring that there is optimum utilization of budget Participate in Procurement and Tendering processes. Provide technical consulting services in IT Infrastructure and related topics. Attend and make presentations or exhibitions at national conferences or other similar events.



REQUIREMENTS:

Matric / Grade 12.

A 3-year tertiary Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent qualification (NQF Level 7) in Information Technology, Information Management, or Information Systems.

A minimum of 7 years of relevant working experience, in a busy and pressurized environment in a large organisation of which 3 years must be at a Senior technical role within ICT Infrastructure.

Have a good working knowledge of financial protocols.

Advantageous –

Relevant industry-recognised professional IT Certification (e.g., CCNA, VMware, Palo Alto Firewall, Pelco, Hikvision).

