Project Manager – Gauteng Midrand

Optimal Growth Technologies is looking for an experienced Project Manager to manage organization of key client projects.

What does a Project Manager do?

As our project manager, your job will be to coordinate people and processes to ensure that our projects are delivered on time and produce the desired results. You will be the go-to person for everything involving a project’s organization and timeline.

Project Manager Duties

Specific project manager responsibilities include developing detailed project plans, ensuring resource availability and allocation and delivering every project on time within budget and scope.

Project Manager Requirements

Project managers should have a background in business skills, management, budgeting and analysis. You should be an excellent communicator and comfortable managing multiple tasks. you also need to be a team player and have a problem-solving aptitude.

Responsibilities

Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects

Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget

Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility

Ensure resource availability and allocation

Develop a detailed project plan to track progress

Use appropriate verification techniques to manage changes in project scope, schedule and costs

Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques

Report and escalate to management as needed

Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders

Perform risk management to minimize project risks

Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation

Requirements

Great educational background, preferably in the fields of computer science or engineering for technical project managers

Proven working experience as a project administrator in the information technology sector

Solid technical background, with understanding or hands-on experience in software development and web technologies

Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multi-tasking skills

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office

PMP / PRINCE II certification is a plus

Desired Skills:

PMP

PRINCE2

Project budget

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Optimal Growth Technologies provides organizations of all sizes with the best, most trustworthy solutions. In the ever-evolving technology market, we believe that companies need reliable allies who can guide them through the challenges that accompany technological growth.

Learn more/Apply for this position