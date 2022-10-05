Project Manager – Gauteng Midrand

Optimal Growth Technologies is looking for an experienced Project Manager to manage organization of key client projects.
What does a Project Manager do?
As our project manager, your job will be to coordinate people and processes to ensure that our projects are delivered on time and produce the desired results. You will be the go-to person for everything involving a project’s organization and timeline.
Project Manager Duties
Specific project manager responsibilities include developing detailed project plans, ensuring resource availability and allocation and delivering every project on time within budget and scope.
Project Manager Requirements
Project managers should have a background in business skills, management, budgeting and analysis. You should be an excellent communicator and comfortable managing multiple tasks. you also need to be a team player and have a problem-solving aptitude.
Responsibilities
- Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects
- Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget
- Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility
- Ensure resource availability and allocation
- Develop a detailed project plan to track progress
- Use appropriate verification techniques to manage changes in project scope, schedule and costs
- Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques
- Report and escalate to management as needed
- Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders
- Perform risk management to minimize project risks
- Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors
- Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation
Requirements
- Great educational background, preferably in the fields of computer science or engineering for technical project managers
- Proven working experience as a project administrator in the information technology sector
- Solid technical background, with understanding or hands-on experience in software development and web technologies
- Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multi-tasking skills
- Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office
- PMP / PRINCE II certification is a plus
Desired Skills:
- PMP
- PRINCE2
- Project budget
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Optimal Growth Technologies provides organizations of all sizes with the best, most trustworthy solutions. In the ever-evolving technology market, we believe that companies need reliable allies who can guide them through the challenges that accompany technological growth.