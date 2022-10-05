Senior Android Developer – HYBRID – R1.1m Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

One of Africa’s largest diversified financial services groups is on the hunt for a Senior Android Developer to join their highly strategic and innovative team. You will be joining a business driven by bravery and passion and that offers great benefits

To work with the best in the business with great financial rewards and the coolest tech stack. APPLY NOW!!!

Requirements

Senior Android Developer

Android

JAVAscript

Angular

Java

J2EE

Reference Number for this position is GZ51920 which is a permanent position offering up to [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Javascript

Java

angular

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Recruitment

1 to 2 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position