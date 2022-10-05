Senior Automation Test Analyst – Midrand / Hybrid – Up to R640 Per Hour at e-Merge IT – Gauteng Johannesburg

Great opportunity for a Senior Technical Test Analyst to join a high-tech environment that stays ahead of the innovative game within a group that is building for the future!
The client is in a high-performance space that is progressive and adaptable in their methods of teamwork and collaboration.
APPLY NOW and get the job you always wanted and dreamt about!!!!!!!
Experience and knowledge needed to land this amazing job:
- Requirement review
- Path and Condition Testing
- API Testing
- Static and Dynamic analysis
- Resource Utilization
- Maintainability Testing
- Portability Testing
- Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility
- Technical Test Case creation
- Clear defect capturing
- Defect workflow adherence
- Managing and communicating issues
- Reporting – with attention to details and correctness
- Familiar with Agile methodologies
- Automation Test Planning & Framework identification and implementation
- Identification, Creation & Sanitation of Test Data
- Manual & Automatic Test Execution
- Maintenance of automation packs
- Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs
- Security and Reliability Testing
- Performance Testing
Tech Stack Required:
- JIRA, ALM, Confluence
- Selenium / UFT
- Serenity / Cucumber
- Apium
- Performance Centre
Reference Number for this position is MM54702 which is based in Midrand / Hybrid that is offering Up to R640 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Marcel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- Jira
- API
- ALM
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree