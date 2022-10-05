Senior Automation Test Analyst – Midrand / Hybrid – Up to R640 Per Hour at e-Merge IT – Gauteng Johannesburg

Great opportunity for a Senior Technical Test Analyst to join a high-tech environment that stays ahead of the innovative game within a group that is building for the future!

The client is in a high-performance space that is progressive and adaptable in their methods of teamwork and collaboration.

Experience and knowledge needed to land this amazing job:

Requirement review

Path and Condition Testing

API Testing

Static and Dynamic analysis

Resource Utilization

Maintainability Testing

Portability Testing

Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility

Technical Test Case creation

Clear defect capturing

Defect workflow adherence

Managing and communicating issues

Reporting – with attention to details and correctness

Familiar with Agile methodologies

Automation Test Planning & Framework identification and implementation

Identification, Creation & Sanitation of Test Data

Manual & Automatic Test Execution

Maintenance of automation packs

Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs

Security and Reliability Testing

Performance Testing

Tech Stack Required:

JIRA, ALM, Confluence

Selenium / UFT

Serenity / Cucumber

Apium

Performance Centre

Desired Skills:

Jira

API

ALM

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

