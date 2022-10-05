Senior Data Warehouse Developer / BI Developer LWDWD at Mediro ICT

A company based in Sandton is looking for a Data Warehouse Developer (MS SQL, T-SQL, SSIS) to join their team on a 12-month contracting role.

Contractors’ requirements:

Own laptop and stable internet connection

Vaccine Card

Develop, deploy, and support MS SQL Server BI solutions utilizing T-SQL and Integration Services (SSIS)

Establish and develop relationships with key stakeholders and end-users

Coordinate with business unit leaders to understand requirements, define solutions and communicate delivery timelines

Help define and maintain data mart standards across multiple international markets

Develop solutions to help drive operational improvements and/ or cost savings

Design, code, test, maintain, and document programs to support and automate information and decision support.

Develop scalable and configurable solutions to deliver external client data extracts

Adhere to departmental standard development, testing, deployment, source control processes, and ticket tracking

Contribute to the creation and maintenance of end-user documentation

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent education/experience in Management Information Systems, Computer Science, or Information Systems.

5+ years of Business Intelligence Development working with technical teams

Business Intelligence Development: Microsoft Integration Services

Database: Microsoft T SQL, Postgres

Excellent analytical, communication, and writing skills.

Planning and organizational skills

Agile Development experience on Scrum teams

Skilled at developing dashboards and reporting solutions

Extensive experience writing and optimizing stored procedures, packages, and queries

Ability to work well as a member of a team

