Senior Data Warehouse Developer / BI Developer LWDWD at Mediro ICT

Oct 5, 2022

A company based in Sandton is looking for a Data Warehouse Developer (MS SQL, T-SQL, SSIS) to join their team on a 12-month contracting role.

Contractors’ requirements:

  • Own laptop and stable internet connection
  • Vaccine Card
  • Develop, deploy, and support MS SQL Server BI solutions utilizing T-SQL and Integration Services (SSIS)
  • Establish and develop relationships with key stakeholders and end-users
  • Coordinate with business unit leaders to understand requirements, define solutions and communicate delivery timelines
  • Help define and maintain data mart standards across multiple international markets
  • Develop solutions to help drive operational improvements and/ or cost savings
  • Design, code, test, maintain, and document programs to support and automate information and decision support.
  • Develop scalable and configurable solutions to deliver external client data extracts
  • Adhere to departmental standard development, testing, deployment, source control processes, and ticket tracking
  • Contribute to the creation and maintenance of end-user documentation

Minimum Requirements

  • Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent education/experience in Management Information Systems, Computer Science, or Information Systems.
  • 5+ years of Business Intelligence Development working with technical teams
  • Business Intelligence Development: Microsoft Integration Services
  • Database: Microsoft T SQL, Postgres
  • Excellent analytical, communication, and writing skills.
  • Planning and organizational skills
  • Agile Development experience on Scrum teams
  • Skilled at developing dashboards and reporting solutions
  • Extensive experience writing and optimizing stored procedures, packages, and queries
  • Ability to work well as a member of a team

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.