Senior/Lead Automation Tester – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Senior/Lead Automation Tester – Gauteng

The Role: We are recruiting a Senior/Lead Automation Tester for a 6-12 Month Contract located in Johannesburg.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT/ Testing qualifications

Experience Required:

Minimum 7 years?? experience

Senior; Lead experience ?? a bonus

Financial Service experience ?? a huge bonus

Experience with various Load / stress / performance / automation testing tools / Scripting languages

TFS/ Azure DevOps experience

Comfortable working within an Agile environment

Selenium and Java experience

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Automation Testing using Selenium and Java.

Build Frameworks from scratch.

Setup & execute REST API Testing.

API Testing using Postman or SOAP UI.

Scripting.

