Senior Principal Consultant: Database Administration (Oracle) (KZN) at Datafin Recruitment – KwaZulu-Natal saon_careerjunctionza_state

ENVIRONMENT:

ENSURE the optimal provisioning of ICS services while providing functional & process leadership and expert technical expertise as the next Senior Principal Consultant: Database Administration (Oracle) sought by a dynamic Tertiary Institution. You will provide critical input relating to your stream of expertise, identify existing and potential system performance issues and conduct the necessary system configuration to optimize system performance. The role will also entail the assessment and analysis of future system requirements and forecasting system capacity needs to then recommend solutions that would best meet those needs. The ideal candidate must have Matric / Grade 12 National Senior Certificate, a 3-year ICT-related tertiary qualification OR Information Management OR Information Systems qualification at least NQF Level 7 with 8 years relevant and proven work experience in systems, server, and application provisioning in large and complex ICT environment of which 5 years must be in Oracle DBA.

DUTIES:

Strategic alignment of technology, Installation, and customization –

Analyse the ICT strategy, determine systems implications, and align to the future direction of technology.

Ensure the efficiency, robustness, fit-for-purpose, and integration of the systems solutions against the business requirements of the Institution.

Propose a plan of action, obtain approval and buy-in, design and/or source solutions and facilitate implementation and follow-up on results.

Research, design, consult with industry experts, and provide industry leadership in the innovative design of leading-edge technologies, implementing this in a large, heterogeneous ICT environment at a world-class standard.

Analyse user requirements and participate in capacity forecasting, asset optimization, efficient utilization, and defining the technology specifications underpinning the provision of ICS services.

Maintenance, Troubleshooting, Optimization, and Integration of specialized systems –

Assess the impact of critical system downtime and derive and implement plans to mitigate the impact on business.

Proactively ensure that potential system availability problems or performance bottlenecks are identified and corrected before the Institution is impacted.

Take ownership of complex problems and ensure that all such problems are speedily resolved.

Ensure that systems and services are operating at optimal performance levels.

Liaise with vendors in ensuring maintenance contracts and SLAs are adhered to.

Ensure systems integrate around a single directory service.

Installation and configuration of ITS (ERP) applications.

Installation and configuration of Databases (Oracle, MS-SQL, MySQL).

Installation and configuration of Printing systems.

All installations and configurations will be achieved using documented best practice system architectures.

Provide consolidated systems view to ensure efficient management systems.

Ensure proactive incident identification using early warning systems.

Consulting –

Consult with Client base and expert partners on various aspects of operating systems, application provisioning, and systems facilities.

Attend meetings to evaluate user requirements and recommend solutions to users.

Contribute to sectional and divisional Operational and Capital Budget requirements.

Have a good working knowledge of financial protocols.

Participate in procurement and tendering processes.

Provide technical consulting services in IT and related topics, for such areas as software purchases and installation, and the resolution of any resulting problems.

Attend and make presentations or exhibitions at national conferences or other similar events.

Leadership, Project Management & Research –

Provide leadership, guidance, and mentorship to team members.

Take overall responsibility for the Technology stream in which you are the leading expert.

Interact with other Specialists in different domains to ensure a coherent and comprehensive approach to complex problems.

Assist and guide ICS staff and the User community in problem-solving techniques.

Design and provide in-house training to departmental staff when necessary.

Be able to facilitate effective mentorship training programs to team members and user base.

Initiate project proposals for approval.

Provide technical lead in projects to ensure that work packages are delivered on time, on budget, and at an acceptable quality standard. Projects can be complex and can have an Institution wide impact.

Keep abreast of industry developments and trends and provide a business value proposition for the adoption of technologies.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric Certificate / Grade 12.

3-Year ICT-related tertiary qualification OR Information Management OR Information Systems qualification at least NQF Level 7.

8 Years of relevant and proven working experience in systems, server, and application provisioning in large and complex ICT environment of which 5 years must be in Oracle DBA.

Advantageous –

Experience working with Integrated Tertiary Software (ITS).

Relevant industry-recognized professional IT Certification (e.g., Oracle Database Administration, Certified Linux Administrator, Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (MCTS), Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE).)

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Principal

Consultant

Learn more/Apply for this position